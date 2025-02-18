WWE may have subtly confirmed former World Heavyweight Champion will not win Elimination Chamber

WWE is preparing for the next premium live event, the Elimination Chamber, which will take place in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. The winner of the respective Men's and Women's Matches will get a title shot against Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Championship) and Rhea Ripley (Women's World Championship).

Still, the company may have confirmed that a former World Heavyweight Champion will neither emerge victorious at the Elimination Chamber nor get a title match at WrestleMania 41. This superstar is John Cena.

The Cenation Leader is advertised for three straight episodes of Monday Night RAW heading into WrestleMania 41. With The American Nightmare on SmackDown, it is not likely that the 16-time World Champion will take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk is likely to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

The two megastars recently had a face-off, where the Best in the World made it clear that he would win the Elimination Chamber and go after The American Nightmare. Rhodes told Punk that he wanted him to win the Elimination Chamber so they could fight at 'Mania, and Rhodes proves that he, and not Punk, is the Best in the World.

Following their face-off, it appears that this is the path that Triple H and his team will follow, and it will be CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

John Cena could face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41

The two superstars teased a feud at the Royal Rumble because John Cena eliminated Logan Paul and prevented him from getting a title match at WrestleMania 41.

The Maverick has shared his desire to face the Cenation Leader during his retirement tour. This match could happen at 'Mania, especially since Cena's other likely opponents could also be booked for the event.

It is too early for John Cena to make WWE history with a record 17th World Title

Since this is his main goal, achieving it early in his retirement tour would make the rest of the stint meaningless. It would have been better if he had won his record-breaking 17th World Title at SummerSlam or Survivor Series: WarGames.

Moreover, it wouldn't make sense for WWE to put him in a title match if he does not win it. Thus, it would make more sense if his last match at WrestleMania was a non-title one against a top opponent.

