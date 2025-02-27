WWE may have subtly hinted at Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 41 opponent

Cody Rhodes will be in Toronto, Canada, this Saturday night for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Though he will not have a match in the PLE, he will still be busy, as he will have a segment with The Rock, who is waiting for The American Nightmare's answer to the offer he made to side with him.

Aside from that, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will also find out who his opponent will be at WrestleMania 41, as the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will become the No.1 contender to The American Nightmare's title.

That said, WWE may have subtly hinted at CM Punk winning the Chamber match and going on to the Grandest Stage of Them All already.

CM Punk is advertised for two episodes of SmackDown in March

The Best in the World will be part of WWE's European Tour in mid-to-late March and is set to appear on Monday Night RAW and the respective Live Events that WWE will have.

However, he has also been advertised for two straight episodes of SmackDown, on March 21 and March 28, which could hint that he will be there to interact with Cody Rhodes ahead of their potential title match at WrestleMania 41.

Aside from that, it wouldn't make sense for Punk to show up on SmackDown since he has no feud with another superstar in the blue brand apart from the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

WWE has already teased Cody Rhodes/CM Punk

It happened a few weeks ago when Rhodes and Punk had a segment on RAW ahead of the Royal Rumble. The Best in The World told The American Nightmare that he was coming after him for the title. Cody responded that he hoped Punk would win, so Cody could prove at WrestleMania 41 that he was 'The Best in The World,' not Punk.

Last Monday on RAW, Punk cut a promo and said that he would win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to dethrone Cody Rhodes before Logan Paul confronted him.

CM Punk has to be in the main event of WrestleMania 41

Punk was supposed to main-event WrestleMania last year, but an unfortunate injury sidelined him for nearly six months. This year, though, things have been different and The Best in The World seems all set to main event 'Mania for the first time in his career.

With Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, it makes sense for WWE to book CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes, especially since Punk's rivals, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, are expected to face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

