WWE may have subtly spoiled the outcome of major World Title match for WrestleMania 41. Exploring potential hint

With every passing day, the WWE Universe gets closer to WrestleMania 41 which will be held in Las Vegas. Like every time, this year too, The Show of Shows will feature some massive superstars competing against each other. The PLE will also see multiple titles being defended.

While the Stamford-based promotion does a good job in creating suspense around these matches, there is a chance they might have spoiled the result for a major title match at WrestleMania 41. Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso. On the latest episode of RAW in London, Jey's brother Jimmy Uso was brutally assaulted by The Ring General. The older Uso was left bloodied, after which WWE commentator Michael Cole urged fans to follow the company's social handles for updates on Big Jim's health.

Based on how things ended on RAW, it seems like at WrestleMania 41, WWE will present an angle in which Jey Uso gets close to beating the World Heavyweight Champion. However, that's when his Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser interferes, making everyone think it's The Ring General who will retain the title. However, then comes Jimmy Uso, who would return for the first time since being attacked by Gunther, and helps his brother become the new champion. This way The Usos could have a special moment together at The Show of Shows.

Previously, WWE has had similar angles when they have taken out superstars equally brutally before WrestleMania, only for them to show up at The Show of Shows. Hence, while the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it won't be surprising to see something like this actually come to fruition.

WWE star Gunther sends message to Jey Uso after taking out Jimmy Uso

If what Gunther did to Jimmy Uso felt brutal on RAW, it seems like the Austrian could be on course to do the same to Main Event Jey at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General sent a chilling message to his opponent for The Show of Shows, after brutalizing his brother on the red brand.

In a backstage segment, Gunther clearly told Jey Uso that he wasn't on his level. The World Heavyweight Champion also asked the Royal Rumble 2025 winner to step back from the challenge or face terrible consequences at The Show of Shows.

"You're not on my level. You never will be. Your last warning till WrestleMania, 'cause if you don't step back from the challenge, WrestleMania is going to be your funeral," Gunther said.

Based on Jey Uso's nature, it's hard to see him step back from the challenge, especially after what happened with Jimmy. However, it will be interesting to see if he is able to beat Gunther, a man to whom he has lost on multiple occasions thus far.

