WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and John Cena had another in-ring promo battle on this week’s RAW episode. Unlike the other two occasions when the Undisputed WWE Champion and his WrestleMania 41 challenger only addressed each other, tonight's segment ended with Cena throwing hands at Rhodes.

Ad

While The American Nightmare successfully evaded the attack and even flattened The Cenation Leader, this may have subtly spoiled the result of their match in Las Vegas.

John Cena could win the Undisputed WWE Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena kicked off this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, and Cody Rhodes followed the Elimination Chamber winner to the ring before he could say anything. The duo fired shots at each other, with Cena alleging that The American Nightmare simply copied the blueprint he created in a company he helped achieve global success.

As Mr. You Can’t See Me was exiting the ring, the Undisputed WWE Champion said that, unlike him, the crowd never told him that he couldn’t wrestle. This infuriated Cena, who swung at Rhodes but was caught in a Cross Rhodes and didn’t get up thereafter. However, while the champion stood tall tonight, the Hollywood star could have the last laugh at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

This is one of the Stamford-based promotion’s classic ways of storytelling. John Cena doesn’t have any more appearances advertised before The Show of Shows, and since he was taken out tonight, Cody Rhodes could end up trading places with him in Las Vegas at the end of the night.

The Rock is waiting to take Cody Rhodes down

Ad

Cody Rhodes has proven to be an excellent in-ring performer since returning to the Stamford-based promotion. He also defeated WWE’s other indestructible star, Gunther, to win the inaugural Men’s Crown Jewel Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last year.

However, The American Nightmare couldn’t overcome The Rock on the road to and at WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss obliterated Rhodes at every step and had The Undertaker not made a timely interference, Roman Reigns may not have been dethroned. The Final Boss is now back at his most powerful and angry at Rhodes for denying to be his 'Champion.'

Ad

Needless to say, The Rock will not go away so easily this time. Thus, WWE could make John Cena the new Undisputed WWE Champion and usher the arc of his corporate champ title run.

Another subtle spoiler by WWE

Ad

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. Notably, the Monday Night RAW episode that follows 'Mania will feature John Cena, according to the company’s advertisements. Thus, the likelihood of Mr. You Can’t See Me becoming a 17-time WWE world champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All increases.

This way, Cena will be able to bring his plan of defacing pro wrestling and the Undisputed WWE Championship belt to fruition. After this, WWE could have Cody Rhodes battle The Cenation Leader to bring the gold back to its rightful place.

Ad

This would also be the perfect passing of the torch moment for The American Nightmare, who would assume the legacy of Cena’s two decades of hard work.

It would be interesting to see who exits Las Vegas with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback