WWE megastar to challenge Rhea Ripley in first-time-ever dream match? Chances of it happening

Rhea Ripley is currently the top commodity in the WWE women's division. The Eradicator has undergone tremendous evolution since joining forces with The Judgment Day last year.

Since capturing the championship at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has been unstoppable, but she may face her toughest challenge yet if she retains her title at WWE SummerSlam in the name of Ronda Rousey.

Rousey vs. Ripley was previously slated for WrestleMania 39, but that all changed within the blink of an eye. Every champion requires respectable adversaries to solidify their run. It would be the biggest fight of Rhea Ripley's career if she faced Ronda Rousey in the ring.

Rousey is regarded as the greatest female Mixed Martial Artist of all time, and Ripley would have to prove that she can match the aura that Rousey has.

Rhea Ripley would benefit from getting a rub from a huge name like Ronda. Is a mega match between Ripley and Rousey possible? It's a yes and a no. Despite spending over five years in the WWE, the former UFC star hasn't quite caught her roots. There have been rumors circulating online that she plans to leave the Stanford-based company once her feud with Shayna Baszler concludes.

The former UFC champion reportedly gave WWE management a "hard date," according to recent rumors. She might be leaving the company after SummerSlam or maybe a bit later.

Fans are curious as to what her "hard date" is. Unfortunately, no date has been given. We'll have to wait and watch when The Baddest Woman on the Planet's cards finally turn.

The WWE officials might use her at a premium live event such as Survivor Series to promote Rhea Ripley if it turns out she will indeed leave.

Rhea Ripley may face Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam 2023

Ripley has generated a lot of buzz in the WWE recently. She made history at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Later on, at the Grandest Stage of them all, she eradicated Charlotte Flair.

With SummerSlam around the corner, it appears Rhea Ripley will put her championship on the line, and it seems WWE already knows who she will face.

This deadly foe's name is Raquel Rodriguez. Since the two have a long history dating back to their time in NXT, their forthcoming match is predicted to be exciting.

The two stars got into a fierce altercation on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, which increased the excitement for this supposed match. This happened after Rodriguez and Liv Morgan lost their Tag-team titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

