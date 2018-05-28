WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: 28th May, 2018

Many things on this week's show could have major Money in the Bank implications!

This could potentially be a rather exciting episode of RAW

SmackDown Live has consistently put on good shows on a weekly basis. NXT continues to amaze us with a fabulous display of matches and storylines. RAW has been plodding along since WrestleMania with very little direction. Which brings us to the 28th May edition of RAW.

The episode will come to us from The Coliseum in Richmond, VA. Two big matches have already been advertised for the show. Both of them have big Money in the Bank implications.

#5 Could Jinder Mahal become the new Intercontinental Champion?

Is it time for a brand new Intercontinental Champion to be crowned?

It is impossible to deny that Seth Rollins has been a fabulous Intercontinental Champion. He gets the loudest reaction on RAW every single week. Many fans on social media have requested that WWE push him into the Universal Championship picture against Brock Lesnar. Rumours have emerged that he could be The Beast's next challenger.

Therefore, is it time for The Architect to relinquish his Intercontinental Championship to the Modern Day Maharaja on this week's episode? Or will Rollins defend his championship successfully and retain his Championship? This one is a little hard to guess and I can see it going either way.

If I had to place an educated bet, I'd say that The Kingslayer has this one in the bag, at least for this week. I wonder how seriously anyone will take Mahal as a challenger for Roman Reigns if he gets pinned clean by Seth Rollins this week.