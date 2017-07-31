WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: July 31, 2017

Are we one step closer to the Shield reunion?

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 17:49 IST

Raw is going to be LIT!

The excitement in the air is palpable as we hone in on WWE SummerSlam. Well, for most of us at least.

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, will not be looking forward to the dance he has with Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at the pay-per-view. Not only is he scheduled to defend his Universal Title against three of Raw's most fearsome Superstars, but he also doesn't even have to be pinned to lose it.

Speaking of which, Raw's Tag Title holders - Sheamus and Cesaro - may have put the Hardy Boyz in the rear view mirror just recently but are sure to be tested against other upcoming Tag Teams like the Revival and...I daresay...Ambrose and Rollins!?

But that may not be the only curveball on Raw as the Miz would surely have a few up his sleeve when he interviews Kurt Angle's long lost son, Jason Jordan.

Will Jordan survive the grilling that the Miz likely has in store for him? Or will he, true to his lineage, take the opportunity to knock it out of the ballpark?

Running through all these storylines and more, here is our preview of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Old is good

A familiar sight

Time heals even the deepest cuts.

That and the fact that Seth Rollins stood shoulder to shoulder with Dean Ambrose in a winning effort against the Miz and his cronies seems to suggest that the broken bonds between the former Shield brothers may yet be bridged.

Dean Ambrose, understandably, is still sore at the betrayal and refuses to treat his budding partnership with Rollins as anything more than a marriage of convenience to deal with the Miztourage.

But are they drifting back together despite the mistrust?

Will we see part of the Shield on the same page again very soon? While it may take weeks of working together for us to be completely sure, the number one contendership for the Raw Tag Team Titles has freed up.

Will Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose manage to get back on the same page in time?