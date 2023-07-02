WWE Money in the Bank: 28-year old blames Rhea Ripley for major botch?

Rhea Ripley might have to shoulder some of the blame for Samantha Irvin’s botched announcement during the Money in the Bank women’s ladder match.

It so happened that WWE announcer Samantha Irvin introduced Bayley to the WWE Universe during the women’s ladder match as a superstar representing the Judgment Day. This was obviously incorrect, as The Role Model represented DAMAGE CTRL.

Soon after, fans heavily tweeted about the botch, Irvin took to social media to blame Rhea Ripley for the botch, even though she was joking. The only reason she could blame it on The Nightmare on social media is that recently, Rhea Ripley and Samantha Irvin shared an adorable moment during WWE’s Live Show in Liverpool.

The idea is to connect the dots and paint a picture where Irvin’s mind is occupied mainly by the Judgment Day's Eradicator, so she mistakenly announced Bayley as a member of the Judgment Day.

Fans believe Bayley will soon join Rhea Ripley in the Judgment Day

As soon as Samantha Irvin made the wrong announcement, WWE Universe started spinning theories. The most common theory is that Bayley is going to betray DAMAGE CTRL and join The Judgment Day. However, there’s a good chance these are just theories, and nothing fruitful will come from it.

Furthermore, Bayley and The Nightmare haven’t crossed paths in their respective storylines to suddenly form an alliance.

The Nightmare is the only member of The Judgment Day who didn’t have a match at Money in the Bank. Apart from her, Finn Balor went up against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins unsuccessfully, and Dominik Mysterio went up against Cody Rhodes also in a losing effort. However, Damian Priest was able to secure the Money in the Bank 2023 briefcase at the premium live event.

As of now, WWE has shown signs of The Judgment Day breaking up due to tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

