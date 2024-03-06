WWE to move promising star's feud to SmackDown? Analyzing why it should happen

Two top stars are currently embroiled in a heated feud in NXT. The angle is capturing the attention of fans worldwide, leading many to wonder whether WWE would move it to SmackDown.

As seen on NXT this week, Trick Williams made his return after the main event match between Carmelo Hayes and Tony D'Angelo. Williams attacked Melo for what he did to him at Vengeance Day.

WWE previously teased the feud between the two on the blue brand. It is possible that the former tag team partners could collide on SmackDown in the lead-up to Stand & Deliver, which will likely feature a high-profile match between them.

Carmelo Hayes was supposed to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Roadblock. However, Tony D'Angelo proposed a number one contender's match between himself and Melo, with the winner receiving a shot at Dragunov's gold at Stand & Deliver.

If WWE decides to move Hayes' feud with Williams to SmackDown, it would allow both competitors to experience the bright lights of the main roster before they are officially called up. Moreover, fans of the blue show might be able to watch the compelling storyline unfold on the big stage.

Fans can expect more match announcements for Stand & Deliver in the coming weeks.

What's on tap for SmackDown this week?

The March 8, 2024, of SmackDown will emanate from American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. The show is set to feature appearances from RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare and The Visionary are expected to accept The Bloodline's challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania XL Night One.

Also set for this week's episode of the blue show is a singles match between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross. They have been at war with each other for two months now. Kross brought Authors of Pain as his backup against Lashley and The Street Profits in January 2024.

Finally, Logan Paul will make his return to the blue brand for the first time since Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Maverick competed in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He was eliminated by Randy Orton, only to cost The Viper the match against Drew McIntyre.

It remains to be seen if Orton and Paul come face-to-face on Friday.

