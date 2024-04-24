WWE must book Cody Rhodes to defend his Undisputed Championship against record-breaking star at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL when he beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. His first title defense is scheduled for Backlash France, where he will put his gold on the line against AJ Styles.

The American Nightmare will likely retain the championship against The Phenomenal One. And if he does, WWE should book Gunther as his potential challenger at SummerSlam following a compelling build-up.

Gunther was right on WWE RAW

Gunther made a massive return on WWE RAW this week, during which he addressed fans. The Ring General congratulated Sami Zayn on winning the Intercontinental Championship. He then disclosed that he was happy to be free to pursue other titles now that he was no longer the IC Champion.

There is no denying that Gunther is one of the most threatening challengers for any title in WWE. However, his work during his record-breaking title reign has earned him a shot at the biggest prizes.

Cody Rhodes vs. the next King of the Ring?

Gunther became the first WWE Superstar to officially declare himself for the Men's King of the Ring tournament. He is bound to be one of the top favorites to win the tournament and could be given the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes' dream championship reign could use a brutal feud with one of the best superstars on the main roster. Gunther would be an intense challenger for The American Nightmare at SummerSlam.

WWE can book an extended title feud until Bash in Berlin

Unless WWE has planned a massive return for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, we could see the title feud between Gunther and Cody Rhodes extend until Bash in Berlin. This would give the creative team ample opportunity to factor in the looming threat of whoever wins the Money in the Bank contract.

Additionally, Gunther has a chance to win a World Championship in Europe, in front of his home crowd. If WWE plans to put the Undisputed WWE Championship on him, this would be a great time to book that title change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback