WWE must consider former champion as Logan Paul's first challenger following WrestleMania 40

Social Media megastar Logan Paul had a memorable last weekend as The Maverick walked out of Philadelphia as the reigning United States Champion. The YouTuber successfully thwarted all the obstacles laid out by Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to retain his title.

While Paul successfully overcame a stiff challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All, he could be in for another herculean obstacle in the form of Bron Breakker.

Breakker recently parted ways with NXT to concentrate on his main-roster career on the blue brand. The former champion has been impressive in his limited displays on SmackDown. However, WWE Creative needs to book the gifted athlete in a major feud to elevate him on the card.

Here are three reasons why Logan Paul vs. Bron Breakker would be beneficial for both superstars:

Bron Breakker needs to have a character boost on WWE SmackDown

The 26-year-old is one of NXT's most accomplished champions, and the dominant superstar has been billed for greatness on the main roster. Breakker would now look to replicate the same on SmackDown.

Logan Paul would be a good first solid feud for Bron on the Friday show. The Maverick has brilliant promo skills and charisma, and an intense feud with him would certainly help Breakker build his character.

It would give Logan Paul a break from the same rivals

Logan won the United States Championship in November last year against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. However, he has only defended the title twice since, and Kevin Owens was a common denominator in both instances. It's safe to say that another clash and title defense against Owens would just be too repetitive.

It's time for Logan to finally share the ring with other stars, not just The Prizefighter. The Maverick will also benefit from feuding with Bron Breakker as it will help him work on his in-ring skills against a beast like former NXT Champion.

It could be Bron Breakker's way of creating a connection with SmackDown stars

While the former NXT Champion is best known for his time in the brand as a singles star, the latter parts of his career saw him forming a successful tag team with Baron Corbin. While it's rumored that the duo will join SmackDown together, Bron could use the free time to form more connections by feuding with Logan Paul.

Paul has made several enemies in the companies for the past few months, most recently Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

If Bron does end up feuding with the social media megastar for the US Championship, he could lean on support from Randy and Kevin, in case Logan's allies, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory resort to shenanigans. In this way, it can also tie some loose ends with Randy and Kevin's feud with the current US Champion.

