WWE must not let SmackDown star defeat Bayley at Backlash France; should be set for massive push later

Bayley will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line this Saturday at Backlash France in a Triple Threat Match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. The match was scheduled after The Buff Barbie got involved in a title match between The Role Model and The Glow on SmackDown and attacked both superstars.

Even though Tiffany Stratton has been quite impressive as a heel recently, Bayley remains the favorite to win the match and retain her title. Still, fans could expect the young female wrestler to get a massive push from WWE going forward.

It is too early for Bayley to drop her Women's Championship

Bayley stood tall at WrestleMania XL and defeated IYO SKY to become the new Women's Champion. It was a massive triumph for The Role Model, who emerged as a babyface and defeated her former stablemate to win the title.

Given that she is considered one of the top stars in the women's division, it is not likely that WWE will have Bayley drop the title so soon after her big victory at The Show of Shows. If she is to lose her title, it could happen at SummerSlam 2024.

A main roster title win is too soon for Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has been performing really well since her debut on the main roster in early February 2024. She even participated in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match and has emerged as one of the top heels in WWE.

However, it appears that it is too early for Stratton to become the Women's Champion even though she has shown great potential to become a future titleholder. With that in mind, fans could expect WWE to wait a bit more before elevating her stature as a top champion.

WWE should let Tiffany Stratton win the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament and build momentum

Tiffany Stratton will compete in the upcoming Queen of the Ring tournament and this will be a great opportunity for her to build some momentum and make a name for herself.

"I feel like if I were to win — when I win Queen of the Ring, I feel like it's going to be the perfect embodiment of being a queen," Tiffany Stratton said. [H/T Fightful]

Winning the Queen of the Ring tournament will let her make a statement and exhibit that she has what it takes to get another title shot and become a champion. In the meantime, The Buff Barbie has embraced her heel character and we should expect her to continue to thrive in that role irrespective of the Triple Threat Match's result at Backlash France.

