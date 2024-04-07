WWE must make a major last minute change to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' match on Night Two at WrestleMania XL 

The second night of WWE WrestleMania XL is set to feature some huge matches and is expected to be bigger than the first night of the event. It will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Following Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' loss to The Rock and Roman Reigns last night, it will be a miracle if The American Nightmare can dethrone The Tribal Chief tonight. The only way he can finish his story is if a special guest referee is involved in the match. Rhodes could get WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's approval to bring Stone Cold Steve Austin or John Cena to officiate the match.

Expand Tweet

To prevent The Rock from misusing his power

Chad Patton, the referee in the main event of night one of WrestleMania was controlled by The Rock as The Brahma Bull threatened to fire him if he disobeyed his orders. He ignored many violations of the rules by him and gave him a free pass to do anything to his opponents.

John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin, two men whom The Rock has a history with, will not be pressured by him in such a situation as they will have nothing to lose. They could easily take a stand against him and ensure that the match takes place in a fair environment.

A major change would shock the fans

WrestleMania XL did not feature many surprises on night one, so WWE needs to book some swerves planned for the show tonight. An appearance from Steve Austin or John Cena is enough to make the crowd go berserk, but their involvement in the main event would take things to the next level.

The Rock did state during last night's press conference that fans can expect some surprises on the Show of Shows tonight.

WWE could book a power struggle between The Rock and Triple H

The Rock got into a heated confrontation with Triple H at the WrestleMania XL Press Event in Las Vegas back in February. The Game made it clear that he is the one running things in the company, but the Stamford-based promotion did not follow up on the angle after that.

Triple H approving a special guest referee for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes would plant the seeds for a power struggle between The Rock and Triple H after The Great One returns from shooting his next movie.

John Cena recently teased an appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL

John Cena last appeared on WWE programming at Crown Jewel last year, where he lost to Solo Sikoa. There has been speculation about him appearing at WrestleMania for weeks.

Ahead of tonight's show, the sixteen-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion dropped a major hint about his status for the Show of Shows on Instagram. He shared a screenshot from the boxing game Punch Out, which featured the character Super Macho Man, the final boss in the 1984 Super Punch-Out!! game.

This has sparked speculation about Cena making a surprise appearance at WrestleMania to go after The Rock, who has been calling himself the Final Boss lately.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Will Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion