WWE name to gate crash The Bloodline's ceremony? Exploring why Tonga Loa's initiation into the group must be stopped

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa is set to formally induct Tonga Loa into The Bloodline. This anointing ceremony was announced by the promotion following last week's edition of the blue brand.

However, there is an assumption that Paul Heyman might intervene, disrupting the proceedings and possibly preventing Solo Sikoa from completing Tonga Loa's induction into The Bloodline.

In this article, we will discuss why The Wiseman must stop Tonga's initiation into the faction.

Paul Heyman does not want real-life criminals in the faction

One of the reasons why Paul Heyman must stop Tonga's officiating in The Bloodline is due to his belonging to a real-life criminal background. The Special Counsel has already expressed his concern about Solo Sikoa recruiting him into the faction.

Trending

This concern was evident during last week's segment featuring Heyman and Kevin Owens, where the Hall of Famer warned Owens about the potential dangers posed by Solo's association with criminals.

Expand Tweet

Given Tonga Loa's real-life criminal background, Paul Heyman must gate-crash the anointing ceremony to prevent the Tribal Heir from officiating Loa into the group.

It will plant more seeds for Heyman's babyface turn

If Paul Heyman prevents Solo Sikoa from anointing Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, it will seemingly plant more seeds for Heyman's babyface turn.

Despite The Wiseman's consultation, the Tribal Heir will likely proceed with the anointment. This defiance will demoralize the former and plant seeds for his babyface turn in the company.

Expand Tweet

This situation will further escalate the tension in the whole family Saga, as The Wiseman's interruption of Solo's decision to anoint Tonga Loa will add another intricacy to their storyline.

Tonga Loa might not help The Bloodline in international shows

Another reason why Paul Heyman must stop Solo Sikoa from officiating the 41-year-old star is the potential travel restrictions for international shows. This problem was evident during the SmackDown episode that aired from Saudi Arabia, where only Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga appeared for the King of the Ring semi-final match.

It was later revealed that Tonga's real-life criminal background could be the reason he was unable to travel for international events. This travel limitation could be detrimental to the faction's participation in international shows.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, Heyman has a valid reason to prevent the Tribal Heir from anointing the 41-year-old star into the faction in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback