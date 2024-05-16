WWE needs to rectify another error to avoid a disaster similar to The Rock challenging Roman Reigns this year 

WWE is gearing up for its next Premium Live Event, King and Queen of the Ring 2024, which will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Stamford-based promotion has already confirmed that the finals of King and Queen of the Ring will take place at this event.

However, WWE needs to rectify a major error to avoid a disaster similar to The Rock challenging Roman Reigns earlier this year.

The error that needs rectifying is Jey Uso winning this year's KOTR. The decision to have Jey Uso win has drawn comparisons to The Rock-Roman Reigns situation from earlier this year, as The YEET Master received massive backlash from fans. This was due to the Samoan star defeating Ilja Dragunov in the quarterfinal, which took place on a recent episode of RAW.

In this article, we will discuss why WWE needs to rectify this error by ensuring that Jey Uso does not win the King of the Ring finals:

This might lead to fans completely turning on Jey Uso

In the past few months, Jey Uso's popularity as a singles star has soared to new heights. This was particularly evident from his earth-shaking entrance at Backlash France, which many hailed as one of the best WWE entrances.

However, Jey's victory over the Mad Dragon has caused some fans to turn against him. Therefore, it's possible that winning the entire tournament could lead to fans completely turning on The YEET Master.

Given the current situation, WWE cannot afford to risk alienating fans, especially considering the immense popularity Jey Uso has garnered in a very short time.

Therefore, it's advisable not to have the former Right Hand Man win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. This decision could be a precautionary measure for Jey's long-term plans within the company.

Gunther could be a better option

Gunther and Jey Uso are set to clash in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, with the victor set to advance to the final of the tournament.

Considering the developments since WrestleMania XL, it seems that The Ring General would be a better option as the crown holder for King of the Ring. This is partly due to Jey having recently received a World Title shot at Backlash, so giving him another title shot after winning KOTR might not fully align.

However, if the Imperium Leader wins, WWE could book him in a title scenario, leveraging his momentum from winning the King of the Ring tournament.

To set the stage for Jey Uso's involvement in The Bloodline saga on WWE SmackDown

After a tease at Backlash 2024, Jey Uso is likely to get involved in The Bloodline saga shortly. However, one way the company could reintroduce him into this storyline is by having him lose the King of the Ring tournament due to interference from The Bloodline.

The potential scenario could see the 38-year-old star on the brink of triumph, only for Solo Sikoa, accompanied by Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, to intervene and launch an attack on Jey.

This attack would not only rectify the error of Jey Uso not winning the tournament, but it would also set up an angle for the return of the Samoan star in the Bloodline storyline.