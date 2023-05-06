WWE needs to run back popular storyline with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest faces in the women's division in the world of sports entertainment. Last year, she ascended to the top of the division after she beat Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 Night One.

However, fans have criticized her reign as the champion after she ended her feud with Big Time Becks and faced a returning Bayley alongside Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The feud with Damage CTRL not only harmed the stable but made The EST's reign stagnant as the RAW Women's Champion.

After a lackluster feud with Bayley, The EST moved on to another poor feud with Alexa Bliss. The former Grand Slam champion turned heel during their build-up and the match did not deliver. Fans were expecting Asuka to beat Bianca Belair, but The Empress of Tomorrow failed to end her reign.

There is only one way WWE can fix the long-standing issue with Bianca Belair's title reign which is to make her chase from scratch. It would be best if the company runs back the popular storyline from 2021 where Becky Lynch squashed The EST but this time with Charlotte Flair instead of Lynch at SummerSlam.

Why Charlotte Flair should squash Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

In 2021, Becky Lynch made a shocking return to the company after a long hiatus and immediately squashed Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. This sent shockwaves amongst fans and a larger storyline between the two was created for WrestleMania 38.

Last month, Charlotte Flair gave the performance of a lifetime as she lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. After losing the title, The Queen went on a hiatus from the company. During her history, she was seen on the company's promotion material for the hottest party of the summer.

A returning Charlotte Flair should squash The EST at WWE SummerSlam and win the title. This will lead to Belair once again becoming a popular face who wants to redeem herself after a massive humiliation and goes after The Queen and the title.

Similar to the previous storyline, the two can have a massive blowout match at WrestleMania 40 for the most important prize in the women's division on SmackDown. Fans have praised The EST's performance as a heel or a face who goes after the title and the company should resort to either one.

