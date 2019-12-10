WWE News: 13-time World Champion sends a heartfelt message to Batista after Hall of Fame induction

Earlier today, it was confirmed that along with the New World Order, former WWE World Champion Batista will also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and following the revelation of the news, Batista's last in-ring opponent Triple H took to Twitter and sent a heartfelt message to 'The Animal'.

Triple H and Batista's relationship in the pro wrestling industry

Throughout his career, Batista has worked alongside The Game and both men have cemented their place as two of the most respectable workers to have ever stepped foot into the Pro Wrestling industry.

Initially, Batista and Triple H started out as Evolution stablemates along with Randy Orton and Ric Flair before eventually igniting a feud against each other that saw Batista defeat The Game at WrestleMania 21 in the main event of the show.

However, almost 14 years later, Batista and Triple H once again engaged in another rivalry against each other which ended at this year's WrestleMania 35 with The Game finally beating The Animal in what was also the latter's final match of his career.

Triple H sends a heartfelt message to Batista

As it was reported that Batista would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, 'The Game' Triple H decided to take it to Twitter and write a very heartfelt message to 'The Animal'.

As noted, in a recent tweet, Triple H wrote that he has witnessed Batista work with pride both in the ring and on the silver screen. 'The Game' further added that Batista is a man who has followed his heart to realize all his dreams and accolades and lastly congratulated his former foe, as well.

Below is the tweet:

I've stood next to and across from him in the ring, and with pride watched him perform on the silver screen. A man who has followed his heart to realize all of his dreams & now adds another accomplishment added to the long list of his accolades. Congrats @DaveBautista!#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/4s1laKSSZ0 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019