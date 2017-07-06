WWE News: Former WWE Superstar is coming out of retirement in August

The Milan Miracle looks to step into the ring one more time...

by Jeremy Bennett News 06 Jul 2017, 09:05 IST

Santino Marella wrestled in the WWE from 2005 to 2014.

What’s the story?

It seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella is coming out of retirement next month. Destiny World Wrestling is promoting Marella for one last match on August 27th at Santino’s Battle Arts Academy with the description of “back for one last match since the WWE four years ago.”

In case you didn’t know...

Marella made his debut in the WWE on an edition of Monday Night Raw from Italy in 2007. He would come out of the crowd as a “fan” to challenge Umaga for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and come out with a huge upset win thanks to the help of Bobby Lashley.

The heart of the matter...

In July of 2014, Marella retired from the WWE after several neck injuries. He would make a handful of cameo appearances in the WWE until his release in May of 2016.

Marella stated in an interview that he has felt better thanks to laser light therapy. He would expand upon that with the following quote:

“Health is awesome. I recently did laser light therapy on my lower back and my back feels like I’m in my 20’s. Unbelievable. I tried it on my neck though and after double fusion [surgery] it’s not bringing my neck to how I want it to be. My mobility for day-to-day life is perfect.”

What’s next?

As stated previously, Marella’s return to the ring will take place on August 27th. Before that event, Destiny World Wrestling is promoting a special appearance by Marella a couple of days prior on the 25th in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Author’s take...

Neck injuries are definitely not a thing to mess around with, but if Santino has the full okay from his doctor to have a match, the more power to him to go out on his own terms.