WWE News: Actual identity of the Rowan lookalike on SmackDown Live revealed

Who is the man who was revealed as Reigns' attacker?

Daniel Bryan keeps his promise

So, last week on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan and Rowan informed Roman Reigns that they'd been conducting an investigation of their own into who attacked The Big Dog. And the identity of the person would be revealed on this week's show.

A masked man was pushed and shoved around through the entirety of SmackDown Live. He was finally unmasked and it turned out to be a Rowan lookalike.

There has been much puzzlement with regards to the identity of who this particular individual is and I'm glad to report that I have the answer thanks to Scottybonus on Twitter, who was kind enough to write in with the info. The man is Primate from NXT UK.

It'll be interesting to see how this feud proceeds.

@rdore2000 so the strange man that was revealed isn’t that strange. Try @The_Primate_ from NXT UK — Scotty “Raps are Champs” Bonus (@scottybonus) August 21, 2019

The attacks on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the victim of a string of attacks, first in the backstage area where he was going to reveal his SummerSlam opponent to Kayla Braxton and then in a hit and run case in the parking lot. Samoa Joe was the initial suspect and then, it was Buddy Murphy. All of the clues would lead to Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

So who is the Erick Rowan lookalike?

Fans of NXT UK will recognize Primate, and it will be interesting to see just what kind of role he will play in this particular storyline. You can follow his Twitter at the following location:

This is amazing news and let’s be honest, it’s thoroughly deserved!!! https://t.co/5e11lbrRLP — PRIMATE 🦍🤙 (@The_Primate_) August 20, 2019

It is very clear that he was chosen because of the obvious physical similarities to Rowan, and it will also be interesting to see if he does get physical against Reigns considering that he is a trained sports entertainer too.

