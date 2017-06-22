WWE News: Alberto Del Rio claims WWE "doesn't think outside the box", praises Impact Wrestling, more

Alberto feels WWE don't think outside the box; claims that Impact Wrestling produces a better product for the fans.

Alberto wants to pass the torch of Latino pro-wrestling to Pentagon Jr.

What’s the story?

In a recent appearance on The Roman Show, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio praised Impact Wrestling, besides stating that WWE doesn't think outside the box. Del Rio also spoke about passing the torch of Latino professional wrestling to Penta El Zero M aka Pentagon Jr., calling the latter a great competitor and respectful person.

In case you didn’t know...

Alberto Del Rio, whose real name is Jose Rodriguez, performed for WWE from 2009-14 and from 2015 until his departure from the company last year. The 40-year-old Mexican star presently competes for Impact Wrestling under the ring name Alberto El Patron.

The heart of the matter

Alberto went on to heap loads of praise on Impact Wrestling, besides addressing the fact that he’ll perform with his father Dos Caras at Slammiversary XV next month, stating:

“We talked about this since last month. To me it's fantastic to have a company like Impact Wrestling to think in a better way for the fans trying to have a better product something better for the wrestling fans."

Furthermore, Alberto alluded to WWE lacking creativity, adding:

“There's one company (WWE) and everyone wants to do what that company does. They don't think outside the box---Impact Wrestling with the new owners, new talent, they are trying to do something different. They want to reach out to the Latino fans."

Additionally, the former WWE Superstar also pointed out that the torch of Latino pro-wrestling was passed from Eddie Guerrero to Rey Mysterio, and Mysterio to him. He opined that he now wants to pass on that torch to Pentagon Jr.

What’s next?

Alberto Del Rio aka Alberto El Patron recently revealed his plans that include retiring from the sport in a couple of years. As of now, he holds the GFW Global Championship and fans can watch him on Impact Wrestling.

Author’s take

Alberto is a legend of the sport and, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated performers of all time. His ongoing issues with WWE notwithstanding here’s hoping we get to see a great show at Slammiversary in July.