WWE News: Alexa Bliss comments on Sasha Banks' victory

Does Alexa Bliss have some encouraging words for The Boss?

by Nithin Joseph News 15 Aug 2017, 13:29 IST

Summerslam will see Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss face off yet again

What's the story?

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss commented on Sasha Banks and their match, which is scheduled to take place at Summerslam. "The Goddess of the WWE" wished Sasha 'good luck' and stated that she would need a lot more than hometown support to beat her. You can watch the video below.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, to become the new #1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship after former #1 Contender Bayley was sidelined due to injury.

The heart of the matter

In a recent edition of WWE's RAW Fallout, WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss commented on Sasha Banks' victory over Nia Jax.

"The Boss" beat Jax and established herself as the new #1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship. The match between Bliss and Banks is scheduled to take place at Summerslam.

In the video, Bliss talks to Charly Caruso and informs Caruso that Sasha has already tried to take the title multiple times but has failed. Bliss says "The Boss" is going to need a lot more than some hometown cheer to get through a match with her at SummerSlam. Bliss ended the video by wishing Banks good luck.

The match will be one of the two Women's division main events at Summerslam, with the other being a title match between SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi and Natalya.

It is needless to say that both matches will be extremely entertaining.

What's next?

Summerslam is around the corner and as of now, the WWE Universe has no idea what is going to happen in the match between "Lil Miss Bliss" and "The Boss".

However, it will be interesting to see what the WWE plans to do after Summerslam.

Author's take

Alexa Bliss' confidence is admirable, but it will be nice to see how much her in-ring ability has improved since her last bout with Sasha Banks. Hopefully, the two Superstars can put up an entertaining match at Summerslam.