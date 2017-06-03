WWE News: Alexa Bliss talks about not being a part of the Four Horsewomen

Little Miss Bliss opens up about knocking doors down in the WWE.

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Jun 2017, 20:38 IST

Alexa Bliss became the first woman to hold both RAW and Smackdown LIVE Championships

What’s the story?

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss sat down for an exclusive interview with Baltimore Sun where she spoke about her recent move from Smackdown LIVE to Monday Night RAW and not being a part of the Four Horsewomen.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss has become the self-proclaimed “Goddess of WWE” ever since she defeated Bayley at WWE Payback. The two were at odds against each other when Alexa used a kendo stick to teach Bayley a lesson in the ways of extreme.

As a result, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle sanctioned the first-ever female Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

When asked about her exclusion from the Four Horsewomen, Alexa said that it put a chip on her shoulder. She said that she worked just as hard as the other women in the division and also said that she was in development at the same time as Sasha, Bayley, and Charlotte while Becky Lynch joined the division later.

‘The Wicked Witch of the WWE’ said that she had the best matches of her career with the Four Horsewomen. She also acknowledged the fact that Charlotte took her under her wing and helped her figure out the business. Bliss revealed that her mind was set on knocking doors down when she was drafted to the blue brand last year.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss will be facing Bayley in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match at Extreme Rules this Sunday.

The two have been going at it for a while now and Alexa Bliss has had the better of Bayley for most of the rivalry. This match may be the last chapter in their storied rivalry.

Author's Take

Alexa Bliss is one of those performers who can take an ordinary piece of booking and turn it to pure gold. She enjoyed great success over at the blue brand and quickly made her way to the top of the RAW roster following the superstar shakeup.

She is carving a niche for herself with her promos and in-ring work and is a creating a legacy that is distinct from that of the Four Horsewomen.