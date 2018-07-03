WWE News: Backstage footage of Kevin Owens after emerging from portable toilet (Video)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 796 // 03 Jul 2018, 11:43 IST

Suffice to say it wasn't Kevin Owens' day!

What's the story?

Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman were supposed to square off in the main event of RAW this week. Owens would make a dash for the exit and lock himself up in a portable toilet, away from the Monster in the Bank.

Strowman would lug the portable toilet all the way back to the ringside area. Then, the sadistic monster pushed the toilet off the stage leaving Owens covered in a blue liquid. Here is some footage of Owens following the incident:

EXCLUSIVE: @FightOwensFight is feeling a little blue after being trapped inside a portable toilet. #RAW pic.twitter.com/zdR1xGQSnQ — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Last week on RAW, Braun Strowman toppled Kevin Owens' car in the parking lot, leaving the Prize Fighter distraught. This week, General Manager Kurt Angle stipulated that Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman would meet in the main event of RAW.

Owens and Strowman are quite clearly, headed towards a grudge match down the line. Owens even aired his grievances to Shania Twain during a live concert recently. Twain assured him that she would play his favourite song, if he defeated the Monster Among Men.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens was clearly hobbling and in pain in the footage, although that is most likely a work and little more than that! The blue liquid that we see upon him is supposedly a deodorizer and cleaner used in portable toilets.

It remains to be seen if Owens will sell this injury in the coming week. Each chapter of the Strowman-Owens rivalry has been more exciting than the one preceding it. Who knows what the future holds for these two entertaining men.

What's next?

The two men are allegedly going to be locked in a steel cage at Extreme Rules. Without Sami Zayn by his side, I daresay that Braun Strowman has the advantage in this particular situation. Can anyone defeat The Monster Among Men?

Were you entertained by the Strowman-Owens segment this week? Let me know in the comments!