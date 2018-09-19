WWE News: Bad News For RAW After Hell in A Cell

Sadly, RAW after HIAC rated rather poorly indeed

What's the story?

'Hell In A Cell' received more praise than brickbats from fans and critics. One would have assumed that more eyes would be on the product after the pay-per-view, but unfortunately RAW saw a decline in ratings.

The Emmy Awards provided tough competition to WWE's flagship show, and so did NFL. It was the lowest rated RAW since July 9.

In case you didn't know...

RAW had only three matches at Hell in a Cell, but all of them were noteworthy. All three champions managed to retain their titles at the event.

Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin battled in the main event of RAW this week. Reigns would win the match despite interference from Ziggler, McIntyre and Strowman, thanks to Rollins and Ambrose. Seth Rollins also managed to defend his Intercontinental Championship in a match against Dolph Ziggler.

The heart of the matter

Last week, RAW had 2.740 million viewers tune in to catch the action on their television screens. This week, the number fell 2.5% as only 2.672 million viewers tuned in, despite the first hour having a strong 2.839 million viewers tuning in to catch the action.

Sadly there would be a substantial drop from the first hour to the third, according to figures revealed on Wrestling Inc. While one can attribute it to the disappointing fare that was dished out by WWE this week, the other reason for the same could have been the stiff competition that RAW faced. Even The Undertaker's presence could not help RAW in scoring a strong number, on this week's show.

What's next?

With Super Show-Down in Australia coming our way, one wonders if WWE will ramp it up next week. Will Brock Lesnar show up in the weeks leading up to the event? One can only guess, for the time being, I suppose.

What did you think of RAW this week? Was it any good?