WWE News: Baron Corbin has a message for fans complaining about his assault on Shinsuke Nakamura

The Lone Wolf does not feel any remorse after attacking Shinsuke Nakamura.

by Prityush Haldar News 07 Jun 2017, 10:00 IST

Corbin jumped Nakamura and left him senseless in the ring with The End of Days

What’s the story?

Baron Corbin took to Twitter to express his glee after attacking Shinsuke Nakamura this week on SmackDown. He had a message for those the fans calling him out for attacking the Rockstar of the WWE.

To all the people complaining and crying about tonight. I just want to say HAHAHAHAHAHA#EOD — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 7, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

United States Champion Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura went to war in the highly anticipated matchup on SmackDown LIVE. After a gruelling to-and-fro match, Nakamura downed the United States Champion with the Kinsasha.

Nakamura was celebrating his victory when Corbin attacked him from behind. Corbin hit Nakamura with the End of Days to leave him lying in the ring.

The heart of the matter

The message posted by the Lone Wolf is a testament to the fact that he does not care about anyone except himself in the WWE. It shows that Corbin is in a vicious state of mind heading into the Money in The Bank PPV. Corbin showed no remorse over his actions.

Shinsuke Nakamura was, in fact, Corbin's second victim of the night. The Lone Wolf had earlier attacked Sami Zayn while the latter was engaged in a backstage interview. Corbin jumped Zayn from behind and took his place at the commentary table for the match between Owens and Nakamura.

What’s next?

Corbin is set to enter the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri alongside the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura in a bid to become the next Mr Money in the Bank. The historic PPV will air on June 18 live on the WWE Network and will also feature the first ever Women's Money in the Bank match.

Author's take

Corbin's attitude could spell danger for the other competitors in the Money in The Bank ladder match. In the dangerous setting with the ever-present threat of having ladders used as weapons, Corbin's fatal hits could spell danger for his opponents.

Corbin feeds off the hate and animosity shown to him by the WWE fans and these may be the fueling agents to help him climb to the top of the ladder on June 18.

