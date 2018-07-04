WWE News: Baron Corbin opens up about the reasons why he decided to change his image

Baron Corbin comments on his new look

What's the story?

Baron Corbin appeared on Raw a few weeks ago with a new haircut and image as the "Constable" of Monday Night Raw and he's recently been able to comment on how he feels about this change.

In case you didn't know...

Corbin is a former United States Champion and 2017 Mr. Money in the Bank, but he was unable to win the Championship when he cashed in his contract on AJ Styles ahead of SummerSlam last year.

There were rumors that Corbin had a lot of heat backstage at the time so he was unable to become the Champion and ever since he's been moved over to Raw, he's been overlooked when it comes to storylines.

The heart of the matter

Stephanie McMahon herself appointed Baron Corbin as the Constable of Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago because she needed someone to keep General Manager Kurt Angle in line.

Corbin was recently a guest on KELOLAND where he was able to comment on his new role on Raw and stated that the position was the reason for his haircut. (Transcript via WrestlingInc)

"It was just a part of stepping into this role that Stephanie [McMahon] has given me, Looking professional. And if I'm gonna be telling people what to do, I want to look professional as well."

The former Champion commented that he was "100 percent happy" with his new look and how it's much easier to maintain than his long locks that he first debuted on NXT.

"It was great to get rid of the long hair." It's such a pain, that if you look at it, it's always wet when guys wrestle, you dump gallons of conditioner in it to keep it wet so you're not choking on it. You have all kinds of stuff in it, and just maintaining it is a lot of work. I don't envy people with long hair. So, I'm glad mine is gone."

What's next?

Baron Corbin has recently been pushed into a feud with Finn Balor which could culminate next weekend at Extreme Rules.

Do you prefer Baron Corbin's new look? Have your say in the comments section below...