WWE News: Baron Corbin responds to personal remark; shuts down online troll

Baron Corbin went hard after a troll, after the latter posted a personal remark against The Lone Wolf.

Baron Corbin destroyed a Twitter troll in a recent post

What’s the story?

Baron Corbin took to social media to address his big win at Money In The Bank this past Sunday night.

The Lone Wolf got trolled by a fan about the former’s ‘Sad Face’ stomach – a running joke in the Internet Wrestling Community about the shape of Corbin’s stomach.

yes you've got a new briefcase but your stomach looks like a sad face! https://t.co/S7tTO4XK3T — Jack (@Jackscfc) June 20, 2017

Apparently, Corbin got wind of the aforementioned fan’s troll post, and returned the favour with a post of his own:

Trust me your girl is fine with it. She keeps sending me DM's. Let her know I am out of her league. She just has to settle with you. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 20, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Baron Corbin whose real name is Thomas Pestock is a former football player and three-time Golden Gloves boxing champion.

The Lone Wolf made his WWE debut in NXT back in 2012, with his main roster debut coming last year.

The heart of the matter

Corbin won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year, and won his first Money In The Bank ladder match this June 18th.

Despite his highly respectable accomplishments, a few members of the professional wrestling community apparently still choose to troll Corbin over the shape of his stomach, that they feel, looks like a ‘Sad Face’.

Regardless of the multitude of online trolls, Corbin – who often responds to fans who criticise him – went after a certain fan, whilst insinuating that the latter’s girlfriend isn’t good enough for ‘The Lone Wolf’, besides also taking a potshot at the fan himself.

What’s next?

Corbin presently holds the Money In The Bank briefcase that he can cash in at any time and place of his choosing, at any WWE arena around the world, in order to get a match on the spot against whoever happens to be the WWE Champion at the time.

The WWE Championship is currently held by Jinder Mahal, against whom Corbin may cash in the briefcase in the days to come.

Author’s take

Baron Corbin is awesome – he’s an out-and-out old-school heel and refrains from breaking kayfabe even on the internet.

Here’s looking forward to more savage ‘Lone Wolf’ replies to break down the army of trolls that patrol the Internet Wrestling Community.