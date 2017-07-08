WWE News: Baron Corbin speaks about being called to the main roster

Baron Corbin recalls how Triple H told him about his main roster debut at NXT Takeover.

by Roktim Rajpal News 08 Jul 2017, 19:47 IST

Baron Corbin is the current Mr Money In The Bank

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Baron Corbin appeared on a recent edition of ‘Talk is Jericho’ and revealed that Triple H told him about his main roster debut the night before Wrestlemania 32. Moreover, he said that he shares a good rapport with Vince Mcmahon.

Also read: 5 reasons Baron Corbin should be pushed for the WWE Championship

The background

After being a part of the NXT roster for nearly four years, Corbin made his main roster at Wrestlemania 32 where he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He has been an integral part of WWE programming since. During this time, he has feuded with the likes of Sami Zayn and established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Last month, he won the MITB match at the eponymous PPV and added another feather to his cap.

The heart of the matter

During a recent instalment of ‘Talk is Jericho’, Corbin revealed that shortly after his match against Austin Aries at NXT Takeover, ‘The Game’ called him into a room and told him that he would be making his main roster debut the very next night at Wrestlemania 32. Interestingly, according to the ‘Lone Wolf’, HHH gave him the good news while typing something on his phone.

“He never breaks typing on his cell phone to tell me this, but he's like, typing on his phone, he looks up, he goes, 'Hey, tomorrow, you're going to be in the André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal,” added Corbin.

He went on to add that he shares a wonderful bond with McMahon and often discusses creative ideas with him. Moreover, Corbin stressed that the WWE Chairman does a wonderful job of motivating him while keeping his ego under control.

What’s next?

Corbin is likely to take on Shinsuke Nakamura at the Battleground PPV later this month. However, this match has not been announced yet. One can expect this feud to pick up momentum in the days to come.

Author's take

Corbin is arguably quite a talented performer and has a bright future. As he is the current ‘ Mr Money in the Bank’, it's only a matter of time before he a major main event push and becomes WWE Champion. In other words, the era of the ‘Lone Wolf’ is almost upon us.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com