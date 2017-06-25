WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on a possible Women's Royal Rumble, the wrestlers she likes watching and wrestling James Ellsworth

Becky Lynch talks about the possibility of a Women's Royal Rumble.

Becky Lynch is an integral part of the ongoing Women’s Revolution

What's the story?

In an interview with Amarillo Globe-News, Becky Lynch shared her thoughts on various topics like a possible Women's Royal Rumble that could take place in the future. She also spoke about facing James Ellsworth in a match after he cost her the victory at the Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is one of the Four Horsewomen, along with Charlotte, Bayley and Sasha Banks, who are regarded as the Superstars who brought around the Women's Revolution in WWE. Recently, with the Women's Ladder match at Money in the Bank and the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament, it seems like these Superstar's efforts have really made a lasting mark on the wrestling industry.

The heart of the matter

When asked about a Women's Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch says that she thinks there will definitely come a time when the Women of WWE will get their own Royal Rumble. She points at the 32 Woman Mae Young Classic tournament that is being planned and the fact that there are two brands now with their own female Superstars and NXT too, which has some of the best female talents that WWE has ever seen. Becky thinks it will be a year or two till we get a Women's, Royal Rumble.

When asked about who she likes to watch wrestle from backstage, Becky names AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. She said:

“They're both so good. A.J. can do anything. He can do crazy flips but it's his in-between. His timing and pacing is perfect. I've never watched an A.J. match and said 'That's boring.' He's such a great storyteller. Then Sami Zayn. Wow, there is no one that can get that sympathy. He's so great to watch because he's so agile."

Becky was also asked about her rivalry with James Ellsworth who aided in Carmella's Ladder Match victory at Money in te Bank after having blindsided Becky. The Irish Lasskicker mentioned that she couldn't wait to get her hands on him. She hopes for a match with him at Summerslam and wants for it to be a cage match or something similar.

What's next?

WWE has to be setting up a feud between Becky and Ellsworth in the near future, but a cage match seems to be a bit too much for the “Chinless Wonder”.

Author's take

Becky Lynch has been instrumental in ushering the Women's Revolution and definitely deserves a Royal Rumble win in my opinion. Also, it would be a huge treat for the fans to unify all three brands including NXT for one night for a noteworthy Women's match with that much talent in the ring at the same time.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com