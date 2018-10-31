×
WWE News: Becky Lynch In Heated Twitter Battle With RAW Superstar

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
429   //    31 Oct 2018, 10:36 IST

Things are getting heated between Lynch and Bliss
Things are getting heated between Lynch and Bliss

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has undergone a complete character transformation from a lovable babyface to a despicable, devious heel recently. And she has carried the fire and flame to social media as well, where she burns her fellow WWE superstars with some scathing comments.

The latest victim of Becky Lynch was none other than former RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. Little Miss Bliss engaged in a war of words with the Irish Lass Kicker.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss was scheduled to team up with Mickie James to take on Trish Stratus and Lita at Evolution. Unfortunately, she had to be ruled out because of an unfortunate injury that she allegedly sustained at Ronda Rousey's hands.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair stole the show at Evolution. They put on a contest that many have dubbed the match of the year. Lynch will go on to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series this year.

The heart of the matter

It all began with a very innocent Tweet. Alexa Bliss addressed her fans asking them what she would dress up as, for Halloween:

Becky Lynch would unleash her heel avatar on poor Miss Bliss, and roast her on Twitter for being on the shelf right now. It was a pretty brutal burn:

Alexa Bliss could come up with a response of her own. I'm the world's biggest Alexa Bliss fan but I do have to admit that it wasn't as ferocious as Becky Lynch's reply:

As one would expect, Becky Lynch silenced Alexa Bliss with the ultimate burn:

What's next?

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch haven't crossed paths in a while, but I'd be down to see them clash someday soon. As for now, Becky Lynch has Survivor Series in her immediate future. Can she vanquish Ronda Rousey for good?

Do you think Becky Lynch has a chance against Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments section, down below, dear readers!


Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
