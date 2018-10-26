WWE News: Becky Lynch is trolling all the women on SmackDown Live

Lynch, after winning the SmackDown Live Women's Championship for the second time.

What's the story?

SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch has continued her heel turn, trolling every woman on the Blue brand.

In case you didn't know

Drafted to SmackDown Live in 2016, Lynch became the brand's first Women's Champion, defeating Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Bella and Carmella at Backlash 2016.

At Summerslam 2018, Lynch turned heel after her friend Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Live Women's Championship in a triple threat featuring Lynch, Flair and then-Champion Carmella.

At Hell In A Cell, Lynch defeated Flair, becoming a two-time Women's Champion.

At Super Show-Down, Lynch retained the title, losing to Flair via disqualification.

The heart of the matter

Taking to Twitter, Lynch first targetted Asuka, commenting that Asuka is yet to hold the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

And the Smackdown Women’s title. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

After her, she replied to Naomi, who last held the title at Summerslam 2017.

From first women’s champion to current women’s champion — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

Lynch also went after Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, saying the pair wouldn't understand what it means to be a champion.

No, this is what it’s all about. pic.twitter.com/R98Sv2nijo — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

You know what I did that day? Champion stuff. You wouldn’t understand. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

Turning her attention to Lana, Lynch said that she was "Champion AF" whilst the Russian is only 'Ravishing AF'.

I’m champion af — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

Finally, Lynch replied to former Champion Carmella, who held the title from April to August this year.

The only fall I love is a pinfall. Now shut your face. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2018

Interestingly the only woman on the roster not targetted was Charlotte Flair, who Lynch attacked in her heel turn at Summerslam, and defeated Flair at Hell In A Cell to win the title.

What's next?

Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Evolution against former friend and champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE Evolution will take place this Sunday, October 28, and will be the company's first ever all-female pay per view.

Every women's championship in the WWE will be defended, as well as the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.