Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Big Show predicts the winner of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Akash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
809   //    01 Aug 2018, 10:14 IST

L
Lesnar may not be the happy man.

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw was filled with several op superstars. Apart from the WWE Universal Champion and the baddest women on the planet Ronda Rousey, Big Show was also at the backstage for RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar faced Reigns twice this year, once at WrestleMania and at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which was his last appearance in WWE prior to the previous RAW.

Following that appearance, a lot has happened in Lesnar's career as he returned to the UFC and will face UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier sometime next year.

The heart of the matter

The Big Show has been out of action for some time. The Superstar has been helping the company with the Special Olympics and dealing with an injury that has reportedly healed.

The Big Show was backstage during RAW last night while in Miami, where he predicted the winner of Universal Championship match at SummerSlam between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Show predicted Reigns taking the victory. He added that if Reigns does lose, he thinks “The Big Dog” will go to the back of the line, as he has had several opportunities against Lesnar in the past.

This is what he said in the interview:-

“I think that everything that has happened, you have to give the devil his dues. You gotta give Roman the opportunity. He’s never quit, he’s got so much fight. I’ve seen Roman take so many beatdowns and unlike most people… Most people quit the business. He’s got heart, he’s got guts and he knows what it is like to be a locker room leader now. So I think whatever happens at SummerSlam, if Roman Reigns doesn’t come home with the Championship, then that is it for Roman Reigns. I don’t think by any means that boy has quit in him, so I’m saying it’s not ‘if’ for Roman Reigns. I’m gonna say Roman is going to take it to Brock like never before.”



What's next?

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face off for the Universal title for the third time this year at SummerSlam which will be held on August 19th at the Barclays Center in New York.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Akash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Opinion: Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam is a...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns defeats Bobby Lashley, will face...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns At SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible outcomes for Lesnar Vs. Reigns at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Roman Reigns should defeat Brock Lesnar at...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons to believe that Bobby Lashley could be added to...
RELATED STORY
3 of Roman Reigns' past SummerSlam matches and their grades
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars who should face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Why Brock Lesnar is bound to WIN at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Ways to Salvage Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us