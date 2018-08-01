WWE News: Big Show predicts the winner of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Akash Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 809 // 01 Aug 2018, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar may not be the happy man.

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw was filled with several op superstars. Apart from the WWE Universal Champion and the baddest women on the planet Ronda Rousey, Big Show was also at the backstage for RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar faced Reigns twice this year, once at WrestleMania and at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which was his last appearance in WWE prior to the previous RAW.

Following that appearance, a lot has happened in Lesnar's career as he returned to the UFC and will face UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier sometime next year.

The heart of the matter

The Big Show has been out of action for some time. The Superstar has been helping the company with the Special Olympics and dealing with an injury that has reportedly healed.

The Big Show was backstage during RAW last night while in Miami, where he predicted the winner of Universal Championship match at SummerSlam between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Show predicted Reigns taking the victory. He added that if Reigns does lose, he thinks “The Big Dog” will go to the back of the line, as he has had several opportunities against Lesnar in the past.

This is what he said in the interview:-

“I think that everything that has happened, you have to give the devil his dues. You gotta give Roman the opportunity. He’s never quit, he’s got so much fight. I’ve seen Roman take so many beatdowns and unlike most people… Most people quit the business. He’s got heart, he’s got guts and he knows what it is like to be a locker room leader now. So I think whatever happens at SummerSlam, if Roman Reigns doesn’t come home with the Championship, then that is it for Roman Reigns. I don’t think by any means that boy has quit in him, so I’m saying it’s not ‘if’ for Roman Reigns. I’m gonna say Roman is going to take it to Brock like never before.”

What's next?

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face off for the Universal title for the third time this year at SummerSlam which will be held on August 19th at the Barclays Center in New York.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com