WWE News: Bodybuilder reveals proof that Jinder Mahal is on steroids

Natural Bodybuilder Nick Miller has come out with a YouTube video which shows what he says is proof that WWE champion Jinder Mahal is indeed on steroids. In the video, Miller is seen analysing the transformation of Mahal’s body and also discusses the WWE Wellness Policy as you can see below.

The transformation of Jinder Mahal has been a hot topic in the wrestling community for quite some time now. Jinder recently came out with an explanation against the allegations with a post on his Instagram account.

He mentioned that he has been tested multiple times by the WWE since coming back and went on to say that he hasn’t had any problems with WWE in over six years.

Nick Miller, who gives tips and information on bodybuilding on his YouTube, said that Mahal’s extreme vascularity is suspicious. The body builder then went on to say that the "extreme almost unreasonable level" of low body fat and leanness of Jinder from match-to-match is another huge factor that evokes questions.

He also pointed out that Mahal is suffering from gynecomastia, which is mainly due to hormonal imbalance of not recovering from steroid cycle. To conclude, Miller said that WWE should test Mahal based on the Wellness policy.

The video made by Miller is the latest chapter in the on-going debate about The Maharaja’s physique. While the video made by Miller is unlikely to have any direct impact on the WWE champion, it is bound to make the fans talk once again.

Pressurised by the fan base, WWE might even go on to test Jinder.

The evidence which has been laid out by Miller seems convincing. But since Mahal has cleared multiple tests conducted by the WWE, it’s still hard to confirm that he is on steroids.

