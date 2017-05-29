WWE News: Braun Strowman posts 'I'm not finished with you' poster

Braun Strowman isn’t finished with Roman Reigns yet!

What’s the story?

Braun Strowman took to social media to post an ‘I’m not finished with you’ poster.

Strowman is highlighted in said photograph, modeled after the iconic Uncle Sam poster, in what’s being touted by fans as a message directed toward Roman Reigns.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, is presently involved in a long-running feud against Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW. Nevertheless, the Monster Among Men suffered an elbow injury sustained around the time of his matchup against Reigns at Payback a few weeks ago.

The heart of the matter:

The 33-year-old’s injury was eventually revealed to be more serious than it initially appeared, as doctors diagnosed him to have suffered a shattered elbow.

He was recently written off the WWE’s TV programming owing to the legitimate injury, being attacked by Reigns on the United Kingdom edition of RAW this past May 8th.

Strowman underwent surgery on his elbow and has been quite active on social media as of late, posting a series of messages addressing his rivalry with Roman Reigns. Here’s his Instagram post directed toward Reigns-

Happy #memorialdayweekend #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 28, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

What’s next?

Braun Strowman will reportedly be out of action for no less than 6 months, inclusive of the healing and rehabilitation process on his injured elbow.

He was initially supposed to end his rivalry with Reigns at Extreme Rules and then challenge Brock Lesnar for the latter’s WWE Universal title at Great Balls of Fire in July. Regardless, those plans have been pushed back for now.

Author’s take:

Braun Strowman is an incredibly scary and downright terrifying professional wrestler.

One of the most explosive athletes in the world, the former Wyatt Family member is primed to break through into superstardom and this little injury hiatus may have delayed, but most definitely won’t prevent his ascension to the top of WWE.