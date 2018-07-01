WWE News: Braun Strowman re-enacts Lion King scene with real mountain lion

Braun Strowman and the Big Show faced each other in a Steel Cage Match

What's the story?

Braun Strowman was in Rapid City, South Dakota, along with the rest of the Monday Night Raw roster for a Live Event. At some point in time that the 'Monster Among Men' spent in the city, he came across a Mountain Lion. Thankfully for him, the Mountain Lion was only a cub from Bear Country USA, located in the city.

He reenacted an iconic scene from Disney's Lion King with the baby lion and appeared to thoroughly enjoy himself on the videos he posted on Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

WWE run Live Events all across the country and the world during the weekdays throughout the year. SmackDown Live's stars are on a tour of Japan, with a two-night special Live Event in Tokyo in front of the Japanse Crowd, before they head to Taipei.

The Raw roster remained in the United States and went for a Live Event in Rapid City, South Dakota, before heading to Fargo in North Dakota.

This week's Raw is set to take place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

WWE has been home to a lot of animals in the past, with The Viper Randy Orton, the Rattlesnake Stone Cold, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, 'The Animal' Batista, 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar, not to mention the infamous Gobbledy Gooker all having made their presence felt. Bear Country USA, however, saw Strowman mix with a different set of animals.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman visited Bear Country USA in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he got to meet some of the animals.

Among the animals that he met was a baby lion. Upon seeing and holding the cub, Strowman channelled his inner Rafiki and held up the cub Lion King style, chanting.

The cub appeared to enjoy the attention it received from the Monster Among Men and curled up in his hands afterward, encouraging belly scratches and even chewing a little on Strowman's hand.

He also got to meet some other animals, including a bear cub and timber wolf pup. You can see the pictures of the other animals here and swipe for the rest of the pictures.

What's next?

Strowman will appear on Raw and look to continue his domination over the entire roster. Kevin Owens better keep an eye out over his shoulder to be able to avoid Strowman's wrath.

