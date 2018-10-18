WWE News: Braun Strowman sends a chilling warning to top Monday Night Raw star

Braun Strowman isn't to be messed with... unless you're Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

In the aftermath to this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE's walking behemoth Braun Strowman decided to send out a warning message to his friend-turned-foe Drew McIntyre, following the Scottish Psychopath's attack this week on Raw.

In case you didn't know...

As seen on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the menacing trio of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler was once again pitted in a six-man tag team rematch against The Shield.

Having already prevailed against The Dogs of War in their initial clash at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, The Shield was coming off a rematch loss against the trio of Strowman, McIntyre, and Ziggler from last week's edition of Monday Night Raw.

However, on this week's episode of Raw, The Shield once again went one up against The Dogs of War despite a miscommunication between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins during the match.

The heart of the matter

The on-growing issues within The Shield have been getting intense week-after-week and as of right now, it is somewhat safe to assume that another break-up within The Hounds of Justice is indeed inevitable.

However, things took a toll this week on Raw, as the red brand's other dominating faction, The Dogs of War finally called it a day when 'The Monster Among Men' finally snapped and attacked one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler, who has been labeled as the 'weak link' of the group by Strowman for the past several weeks.

In response to Strowman's assault on Ziggler, the other half of the Raw Tag Champions, Drew McIntyre hit not one, but two devastating Claymores on 'The Monster Among Men' in order to avenge some retribution for the Raw Tag Team Champions.

Strowman, however, took it to social media and sent a chilling message to the Scottish superstar and claimed that he is coming after McIntyre once he deals with 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns.

Took two of your best shots and got up from them!!! After I put the big dog down for good I’m coming for you @DMcIntyreWWE #GetTheseHands #TheMonstersComing pic.twitter.com/QRS3kuqeg7 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 16, 2018

What's next?

Braun Strowman's next feud in the WWE is likely to be against Drew McIntyre now that The Dogs of War have been officially split.