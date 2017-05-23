WWE News: Braun Strowman shares picture of gruesome injury

Strowman remains active on Social Media.

by Nithin Joseph News 23 May 2017, 11:38 IST

How you doin’ Braun?

What’s the story?

Braun Strowman is injured and will be out of action for the next six months thanks to an elbow injury according to the WWE. However, this did not stop the Monster Among Men from going out and about and he even shared a picture of the injury on his Instagram, which you can see below.

This is what a shattered elbow looks like!!!! This pain is nothing compared to what I'm going to unleash as soon as I'm healed!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 22, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman injured himself after he attempted to ram Roman Reigns through an ambulance door after their match at Payback. However, that backfired and Strowman was the only one who went through the door after Roman evaded him. The injury became even worse after Reigns attacked him with a steel chair.

The heart of the matter

After undergoing surgery, the WWE announced that he was out for the next six months. Despite being injured, Strowman continues to be active on social media and shared a pic of his injury with his fans as seen above.

He even added that the pain he feels is nothing compared to what Roman Reigns will feel after he was healed, meaning the Big Dog better watch his back.

What’s next?

The WWE announced that Braun Strowman would be out for the next six months. However, this is believed to be an exaggeration and Strowman is expected to be back by Summerslam. Fans of the big man should be overjoyed with the information.

Author’s take

Braun Strowman has become one of the biggest Superstars on the RAW roster. Despite the fact that the picture makes the injury look bad, the truth is that Strowman is expected to be back before or around the time of Summerslam. It would be amazing to see him interfere in the Universal Championship match at the PPV

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.