WWE News: Braun Strowman writes poem to Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman has apparently written a poem for Roman Reigns.

The Monster Among Men isn’t finished with The Big Dog.

What’s the story?

Braun Strowman posted a poem dedicated to his rival Roman Reigns, on his official Instagram page.

Strowman posted the following meme, with the verse - “Roses are red, violets are blue... you've seemed to forgotten... I'm not finished with you!"

You might think it's your YARD but #Raw belongs to me!!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou #monsteramongmen #BraunOwnsRaw A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Additionally, Strowman sent out a stern message to his rival and said, “You might think it's your YARD but #Raw belongs to me!!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou #monsteramongmen #BraunOwnsRaw”

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, signed with the WWE in 2013 and made his main roster debut a couple of years back.

The 33-year-old is now considered to be one of the WWE’s top stars, and arguably the biggest attraction on Monday Night RAW alongside Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Strowman suffered a legitimate elbow injury a few weeks ago, and was diagnosed by doctors of having a shattered elbow. Although his recovery time was revealed to be no less than six months, the Monster Among Men returned to RAW this week and laid waste to Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring.

He again reiterated his catchphrase, ”I’m not finished with you” that had been directed towards Reigns multiple times over the past few weeks, as well as after his aforementioned attack on Reigns this week.

What’s next?

Braun Strowman will face Roman Reigns in an Ambulance Match at the upcoming RAW brand-exclusive PPV Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Author’s take

Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns is without a doubt one of the most interesting feuds to have transpired on RAW in recent history.

It’s great to see Braun healthy and back in the mix of things in the WWE, and as for the stipulation of their upcoming matchup at Great Balls of Fire, the WWE couldn’t have come up with a more fitting way to cap off this incredible feud.