WWE News: Bray Wyatt provides an update on his health following his recent car accident

Soumik Datta

Bray Wyatt

What’s the story?

Following a recent car injury on Friday, Monday Night Raw Superstar and one half of the current Raw Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt spoke with TMZ Sports and subsequently gave an update on his recent health and injuries after the gruesome accident.

In case you didn’t know...

Bray Wyatt’s current alliance with ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy has certainly turned his WWE career upside down and has done wonders for the former ‘Eater of Worlds’.

After falling into the Lake of Reincarnation, Wyatt would eventually make his return to the WWE in WrestleMania 34, where he would officially join forces with Matt Hardy, helping him win The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and at the inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Wyatt and Hardy won the Raw Tag Team Championships after defeating Sheamus and Cesaro.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, WWE confirmed and posted an update on Bray Wyatt’s head-on car accident from this past Friday, while he was on his way to the airport for this weekend’s WWE live events. However, due to the car collision Wyatt was eventually forced to miss out on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

Following the gruesome incident, TMZ Sports caught up with Wyatt, who apparently seemed to be in pretty good spirits and is also moving around as well, despite being hospitalized in Tampa after the accident.

“I’m gonna live through it because I can’t die.”- Wyatt told TMZ following his accident.

What’s next?

Despite being hospitalized after the accident, Bray Wyatt is now back home and is already on the road to recovery and as noted, Wyatt’s car was totalled following the incident, but the former WWE Champion will look forward to making a return to the WWE as soon as possible.

Wyatt is currently scheduled to defend the Raw Tag Titles alongside Matt Hardy against The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Moving further, we’ll keep you updated to Bray Wyatt’s condition.

