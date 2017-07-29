WWE News: Brock Lesnar added to another episode of Raw

What’s the story?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is apparently set to appear on the August 7 episode of Monday Night Raw. The Air Canada Centre, where the show will be held, tweeted out the following earlier today.

In case you did not know...

'The Beast' is set to defend the Universal Championship in a fatal-4-way match at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. This will be his first title defense after his win over Samoa Joe at Great Balls Of Fire.

The fatal-4-way match was booked after the number one contender’s match between Reigns and Joe ended in a no-contest due to Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

The Air Canada Centre in Toronto is advertising Brock Lesnar for the August 7, 2017, edition of Monday Night Raw. The announcement was made on Twitter. As the August 7 episode of Raw falls a couple of weeks before SummerSlam, Lesnar’s appearance could be used as a build-up for the fatal-4-way match.

What’s next?

Ahead of his match with Samoa Joe, the former UFC champion had made a few appearances on Raw. Almost all of these appearances were impactful as well. A similar scenario can be expected ahead of SummerSlam. The stakes for the SummerSlam title match are high and WWE will be looking to put Lesnar into good use.

Author’s take

No matter how much criticism comes Lesnar’s way, he is a huge draw. And with such a big match set for SummerSlam, milking more appearances from Lesnar is a must for the promotion. The fans would also want to see Lesnar on Television ahead of the showdown and if WWE fails to deliver this, they might end up losing the narrative.