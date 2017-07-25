WWE News: Brock Lesnar's return to TV confirmed

The Universal Champion is coming and the challengers should be on notice

The Beast Incarnate is one the move

What’s the story?

The Universal Championship match for SummerSlam was made official on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw and the champion seems to be returning to TV to confront his challengers.

Lesnar is advertised to appear on Raw next Monday, July 31, 2017, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman called out Lesnar the night after WrestleMania and claimed that he was going to challenge the Universal Champion after he was done with Roman Reigns.

Strowman beat Reigns at Payback and was originally scheduled to face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire, but an injury led to Samoa Joe replacing Strowman in the championship match.

Reigns and Joe faced off in a number one contender’s match last week on Raw, but the match ended in a no-contest following Strowman’s interference.

The heart of the matter

With only three weeks until the SummerSlam pay-per-view, Lesnar’s appearance next Monday could result in a multitude of different segments and confrontations.

Lesnar is more than likely going to stand in the ring while Paul Heyman cuts a promo, but he could also have segments with any of the three challengers.

WWE announced on Twitter that Reigns, Joe, and Strowman would compete in a triple threat match next Monday which could see Lesnar attack some of his future opponents either during or after the match.

However, there is a chance that Lesnar may just wrestle a non-televised match like he did in the weeks leading to Great Balls of Fire.

What’s next?

Tune in on July 31, 2017, to see the Universal Champion make his first appearance since the Raw after Great Balls of Fire.

Hopefully, Raw has a big moment planned for Lesnar and his challengers that takes the SummerSlam build to the next level.

Author’s Take

Lesnar showing up next week could make for some great television; provided he does more than just stand around while Heyman works his magic.

Lesnar is a dominant force and hopefully, the WWE emphasises this point with his appearance next week.

