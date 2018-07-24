WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Monday Night Raw return date finally announced

Simon Cotton

The longest reigning world champion of the modern era

Brock Lesnar's next opponent for SummerSlam should be revealed tonight on Raw, but the champion will finally make his return next week. WWE announced via Twitter that Lesnar will return to Monday Night Raw to confront his next challenger for the Universal Championship.

The news of his return was announced initially by Paul Heyman who tweeted the following video about an hour before the start of the show.

In regards to my client, @WWE's reigning defending undisputed Universal Champion @BrockLesnar ... pic.twitter.com/Erul9hcmN8 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 23, 2018

Lesnar's last appearance on the flagship show took place on the Raw before the Greatest Royal Rumble where Roman Reigns confronted Brock Lesnar regarding their Steel Cage Match for the Universal Championship.

Reigns was expected to win the title at the Greatest Royal Rumble, but the match ended controversially and saw Lesnar retain the title despite not exiting the steel cage first.

With no contender set up for SummerSlam, Raw GM Kurt Angle announced two triple threat matches where the winners would face off to become the No.1 Contender for the Universal Championship.

Reigns defeated Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre to advance while Bobby Lashley defeated Elias and Seth Rollins.

Should Lashley become the new No.1 Contender, this will mark his first world championship match in WWE since 2007 when he faced John Cena for the WWE Championship at the Great American Bash.

On the other hand, a win for Reigns would mark his fourth opportunity at the Universal Championship since Lesnar's reign began last year.

Despite Lashley's unexpected win over Reigns at Extreme Rules, the expectation is still for Reigns to dethrone Lesnar and become the new champion.

However, Braun Strowman's Money in the Bank contract will probably lead to him becoming the new champion regardless of what happens at SummerSlam.

