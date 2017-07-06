WWE News: Charlotte Flair joins the cast of "Psych: The Movie"

Charlotte will be bringing her Flair to the movies.

by Rohit Nath News 06 Jul 2017, 20:46 IST

Charlotte Flair was called “the best move of the entire superstar shake-up”

What’s the story?

Charlotte Flair will be joining the cast of Psych: The Movie set to release this December. Psych posted a video of Charlotte Flair on their official Facebook page announcing that she will be joining the cast for the upcoming movie this December:

In case you didn’t know...

Charlotte Flair is currently on SmackDown Live, not being involved in any feud as yet. As of now, SmackDown Live is still in the Money In The Bank fallout phase, so there hasn’t been much storyline progression for any woman except for Naomi and Lana.

Without a doubt, she’ll be involved in some storyline soon. Naomi called her out on the latest Talking Smack episode, saying that she had to prove a point because she hadn’t beaten Charlotte in their last title match, as it ended with The Welcoming Committee interfering. She’s rumoured to be back in the title picture very shortly.

Psych was a popular television show that aired for 8 seasons until 2014. It featured James Roday and Dule Hill as the lead stars. The two will renew their lead roles for the movie.

The heart of the matter

The Queen Charlotte Flair will play Heather Rockrear: the sidekick of the main villain of the film. The movie is set to be 2-hours long and will be airing on USA Network, the same network that runs RAW and SmackDown Live. This will be Charlotte’s movie debut.

What’s next?

Charlotte will continue on SmackDown Live while filming Psych: The Movie. It should be exciting to see what’s in store for the 4-time RAW Women’s Champion in the months head.

Author’s take

Charlotte Flair is a natural heel, so it should be fun seeing her play a villain on Psych: The Movie. WWE loves when its stars cross over to other fields, so this will only help increase her stock in WWE.

