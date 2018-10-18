WWE News: Charlotte Flair opens up about being compared to Roman Reigns

Charlotte and Roman Reigns on NBC's Today

What's the story?

In a recent interview with comicbook.com, seven-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair discussed a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on WWE fans seemingly comparing her to current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Having made her main roster debut in 2015, former NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair didn't take too long to establish herself as the ace of the WWE Women's Division, winning the WWE Divas Championship in what marked her first major accomplishment on the main roster.

Shortly within the next few months, Flair also won the Raw Women's Championship and eventually went on to become a four-time champion on the red brand before being drafted over to SmackDown Live, where she became a two-time SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

Currently engaged in a heated rivalry with Becky Lynch on the blue brand, Charlotte Flair was recently in a conversation with comicbook.com and during the interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she is absolutely honored to be compared to Roman Reigns.

Reigns and Charlotte, of course, have been leading their respective divisions from the front and the latter also claimed that she looks up to the current Universal Champion as a top guy and has headlined WrestleMania three years in a row. (H/T: SEScoops)

“He absolutely works his butt off, and always has to be on his A game. That’s a lot, a lot of pressure. To be considered one of the top stars for the company, that’s my main goal. So yeah, that’s extremely flattering. I still feel like I have a long way to go, but if I could be like him, heck yeah. “So, whether people are like, “Well, she’s the bad guy in this.” I feel for me, and this is just me personally. You’ll know when I’m a bad guy, and right now I’m a good guy.”

What's next?

Charlotte Flair is currently set to challenge for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at Evolution when she collides with Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing Match.