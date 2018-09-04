Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Charlotte Flair responds to disgusting comment by troll

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
2.90K   //    04 Sep 2018, 13:59 IST

Fl
Flair as the SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion has responded to a truly disgusting comment made online about her brother Reid.

In case you didn't know

Flair is the current SmackDown Live Women's Champion, her seventh reign overall.

She has held the blue brand's title twice, RAW's women's championship 4 times, and the NXT Women's championship once.

Flair grew up in wrestling, as the daughter of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, alongside siblings David Flair and Reid Flair.

In March 2013, Reid Flair was found dead in a Residence Inn hotel room in North Carolina.

An autopsy revealed that the 25-year old died of an accidental drug overdose.

In November 2015, the WWE made a very controversial reference to Reid, when then-wrestler Paige said how Reid "didn't have much fight in him, did he" whilst signing a contract to face Charlotte for the Divas Championship at that year's Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

A Twitter user calling themselves @AngryRelentless commented on Reid's passing, making a vile remark that Charlotte should have died instead.

In a tasteful response, Flair said she did not understand how someone could be so hurtful and said she was sorry for whoever hurt them.

The AngryRelentless account has since been deleted.

What's next?

Obviously, these comments are crass, abusive and the SmackDown Live Women's Champion should not have to tolerate such hateful words.

Expect Flair to continue her feud with former best friend Becky Lynch, who attacked her after Flair won the title in a triple threat match with Lynch and Carmella at Summerslam.

If she remains as Women's champion until October 28, Flair will defend the title at the upcoming WWE Evolution pay per view, the first all-female wrestling event hosted by the company.

WWE Evolution will take place at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
