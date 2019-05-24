×
WWE News: Cody Rhodes hilariously mocks WWE's 24/7 Championship

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
85   //    24 May 2019, 23:23 IST

Image result for aew wwe logo

What’s the story?

WWE introduced the WWE 24/7 Championship this week on Monday Night Raw and the fans were not happy with how it was implemented, as well as the design of the belt. A majority of the fans were vocal about it on social media and now Cody Rhodes has also reflected the same thoughts.

The All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President was at Starrcast doing a Q&A session when he was asked about the title.

In case you didn’t know…

Mick Foley was on Monday Night Raw this week and he introduced the 24/7 Championship. The new title was on the same grounds as the old Hardcore title which was defended anytime, anywhere.

While fans loved the Hardcore title and the concept of it, WWE Universe did not respond in the same way for the 24/7 Title. The design of the belt and the name is the main issue for the fans while the way Titus O'Neil was crowned as the first champion also did not go down well.

The heart of the matter

During a Q&A at Starrcast, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks were asked for their thoughts on the new WWE 24/7 Championship. Cody mocked the title, saying:

“Let’s be fair. We all love Mick Foley, right? Everyone loves Mick Foley? What a bad. I felt so bad. He’s standing out there. He’s a living legend. What the **** was he holding? Like what? Like no thought. No thought went into that like ‘what is it?’ — ‘oh, it’s 24/7’ — ‘so what do you put on it... 24/7’ Like no thought!”

Nick Jackson, meanwhile, took the opportunity to reveal that the belts at All Elite Wrestling will be looking good. He too ridiculed the design of the 24/7 title and claimed that he almost threw up when he saw the belt.

What’s next?

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing airs tomorrow from Vegas.

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Mick Foley
