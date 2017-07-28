WWE News: Cody Rhodes talks about his departure from WWE

Cody talks about how he planned his exit from WWE.

Cody recalled how he planned his exit from WWE in a recent interview

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was interviewed by the Charlotte Observer recently. During the interview, he said that he planned his departure from WWE almost six months in advance.

In case you didn't know...

Cody started his career with WWE back in 2006. After spending some time in Ohio Valley Wrestling, he moved to the main roster where he found a good amount of success. A two-time Intercontinental champion, Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and found a home in the independent circuit afterwards. The American Nightmare is currently the Ring of Honor World Champion.

The heart of the matter

During the interview with Charlotte Observer, Cody said that he planned his departure from WWE around six-months in advance. He also said that the list of opponents he released online allowed him to book matches in good faith.

“I planned my escape for six months before I left. I loved WWE, but in the end, I was unhappy. It was just like planning an escape from a maximum security prison. I’d released a list of potential opponents online so when the 90-day no-compete clause was up, I had matches booked on good faith. I thought about the follow-up.” Cody said.

He also added that most superstars who get out of WWE usually lose their lustre after a few months.

What’s next?

Cody is doing well on the independent circuit. He has been putting together some great matches and accrued a great deal of momentum. As he still has a good relationship with WWE, there is every possibility that he could return to WWE in a few years.

Author’s take

The way in which Cody Rhodes has handled his career leaving WWE should serve as an example to the frustrated Superstars on the WWE roster. He has been immensely successful so far and is showing no signs of slowing down. Eventually, when Cody makes his return to WWE, he has the potential to leave an indelible mark on the world's largest professional wrestling promotion.

