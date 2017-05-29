WWE News: Cody Rhodes talks about when he'll decide to sign and where

What is the plan for Cody Rhodes?

by Nithin Joseph News 29 May 2017, 12:41 IST

Where will we be seeing Cody Rhodes next?

What’s the story?

In an interview with CBS Sports, Cody Rhodes spoke about his career and when he will decide to sign a permanent deal with a promotion. Cody also talked about the ideal environment he would like to work in.

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Rhodes has made appearances in various promotions around the world ever since he left the WWE. Rhodes has been seen on the independent circuit, Impact Wrestling, NJPW and Ring of Honor. He is yet to sign a permanent deal with any of the aforementioned promotions.

The heart of the matter

In the interview with CBS Sports, Rhodes said that the key to signing a permanent deal was finding a trustworthy workplace. He explained that there is so little trust in the wrestling profession today and added that the key requirement for him was finding a place where he could trust everyone in the locker room.

However, Rhodes said that his schedule was too full for him to make any decisions as of yet and that he may visit the possibility in September.

The second generation wrestling Superstar is currently working with a lot of promotions and even said that he wasn’t even sure that he would be able to sign by September due to his heavy schedule.

You can listen to the full interview below.

What’s next?

Rhodes is expected to make a permanent move to a huge wrestling promotion in the near future. It is believed that Ring of Honor was close to a deal with Rhodes, but the recent statement issued by Rhodes has put that rumour to bed. Hopefully, we’ll get some confirmation sometime in the near future.

Author’s take

Cody Rhodes is an extremely talented wrestler and it is a shame that he has parted with the WWE. In my opinion, the WWE should have let Rhodes stick with the idea of just playing the role of Cody Rhodes instead of Stardust.

Let’s be honest, the whole Stardust thing wasn’t really working out, maybe he’ll make a surprise return to the WWE if he gets what he wants.

