WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals the parenting advice Shane McMahon gave him, talks about life as a new father

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with FoxSports, Daniel Bryan revealed the parenting advice that Shane McMahon gave him, besides also speaking about life as a new father.

Bryan defined the aspects of being a new father as 75 percent amazing and 25 percent demoralising and also asserted that although there are several great moments he has with his newborn daughter, Birdie, the moments when she cries or is in pain are a bit demoralising.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Bryan is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of this generation, however, the 36-year-old retired from the sport last year owing to concussion and head trauma issues.

Nevertheless, Bryan continues to work with the WWE in a non-wrestling capacity and presently serves as the on-screen General Manager of SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan spoke about, what he feels, is the best parenting advice, stating:

“The best parenting advice I actually got was from Shane McMahon. He was great with me when Brie was pregnant and all that. He said ‘when you have that baby, make sure you take care of Brie first.’”

Furthermore, on his life as a new father, Bryan added:

“One of the things it’s really inspired me to do is really make… to really look at myself and (figure out) ‘how do I be the best possible father for my baby?’ And ‘how do I be the best possible role model?’ And ‘what are changes that I need to make to make her life better,’ and that sort of thing. It’s just a whole new type of responsibility.”

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan is scheduled to resume his duties as the General Manager of the WWE’s blue brand and will return this Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

Author’s take

My hat is off to Daniel Bryan. The man is a new father and leaving your all-important newborn and wife, and getting back on the road with the WWE truly is a tough ask. Nevertheless, he’s a tough guy and it’s great to have him back in the mix of things in WWE.

