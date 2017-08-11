WWE News: Dean Ambrose's paycheck for 2016 revealed

The Lunatic Fringe worked more WWE Events than anyone on the roster during 2016.

by Nithin Joseph News 11 Aug 2017, 20:09 IST

The Lunatic Fringe has been working non-stop

What's the story?

According to Forbes, WWE superstar Dean Ambrose earned around $2.7 million in 2016 and wrestled in a complete total of 204 WWE matches in the same year.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose has a reputation for doing the hard yards and almost never missing a single Live Event. He was also the WWE Champion for 84 days and headlined several house shows in some of WWE's biggest markets.

The heart of the matter

According to Forbes, WWE superstar and former Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose earned a total of $2.7 million while working for the company in 2016.

By using public filings, booking and pay documents along with interviews with industry insiders, Forbes was able to determine approximately how much the Lunatic Fringe earned in 2016.

Supposedly, Ambrose worked around 194 WWE events in 2016 alone. This is 9% more than anybody else on the roster. Dean's $2.7 million also includes performance bonuses and extra merchandise sales.

The Lunatic Fringe also wrestled twice in one night and Cagematch.net documents a complete total of 204 matches that Ambrose took part in during 2016.

Just from the statistics alone, it is clear to see that Dean Ambrose is one of the WWE's biggest workhorses and is an integral part of the promotion's main roster.

What's next?

Dean Ambrose is currently involved in a storyline which sees him and former Shield brother Seth Rollins teasing a possible reunion at Summerslam. The two are currently attempting to patch things up on TV and it is believed that they might challenge for Sheamus & Cesaro's RAW Tag team titles at Summerslam.

Author's take

Dean Ambrose is currently one of the biggest superstars on the WWE main roster. He is a former US Champion, Intercontinental Champion and WWE Champion and the number of matches he has wrestled clearly shows that he is working hard for his paycheck. That being said, Ambrose's character is currently being dragged through the mud and this possible Shield reunion could change things for the better.

